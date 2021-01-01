In Calais (Pas-de-Calais), Friday morning January 1, a slow procession of trucks marks the return of a border after nearly 50 years of free movement. On board the first ferry to reach the port from the UK are 36 heavy goods vehicles. Brexit requires, three are controlled by customs. A historic moment, but a smooth passage. “For the moment, everything is going as before, testifies a driver. When you arrive in France, nothing has really changed. “

Checks take place in both directions: early in the morning, at the entrance to the Channel Tunnel, a Ukrainian driver was the very first to find out about the post-Brexit paperwork. “I took a test for the coronavirus and checked the goods, my documents”, he says. In short, a transition more than a rupture: the authorities have been ready for weeks, even months.

