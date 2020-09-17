Brexit | British people living in Finland must apply for a new type of right of residence – the reason is Britain’s difference with the EU

In Finland British citizens living in Finland must apply for a new type of right of residence in Finland, the Ministry of the Interior informs.

The change is a consequence Britain’s difference with the EU. The new right of residence is in accordance with the severance agreement and its application period will begin in early October, when the new law will enter into force.

About 5,000 British citizens living in Finland are affected by the change. After receiving the new right, they can also stay in Finland after 2020, and the right is for life. The application period is until the end of September 2021.

If a British citizen moves to Finland after 2020, he or she must apply for a residence permit in the same way as citizens of other non-EU countries.

Part British citizens living in Finland have already been able to register their EU residence rights in Finland. They, too, must seek an exchange of their right of residence for a right under a divorce agreement.

This is done because they must meet the conditions of the right of residence under the divorce agreement. Compliance is checked.

Some British people may also have a permanent right of EU residence in Finland if they have resided in Finland for at least five years. They are not obliged to apply for a new right of residence, but the Ministry of the Interior recommends it.

The new right makes it easier to prove your right of residence in Finland and at the external borders of the Schengen area. Applying is free of charge for holders of a permanent EU residence right.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, application processing fees for others will be regulated in the near future.