The Shetland Islands, Scotland, are located between the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. In these waters, 450 fishermen work, like Clive Scott. This 30-year-old British fisherman is worried. “If we have a bad Brexit deal, we will have customs taxes that will increase and our revenues will automatically decrease“, he fears at the microphone of France 2.

This feeling of uncertainty is shared by Simon Collins, representative of fishermen in Shetland. He hopes that the boats from other members of the European Union will not come any more, or less, which will leave them with more fish. This is why the members of the association voted for Brexit. “There, we will regain control for our benefit, for the benefits of this community on the islands“Says Simon Collins. But their fate is played out far from Lerwick, the capital of Shetland. It is in Brussels, Belgium, that the fate of the fishermen is being negotiated. In three decades, half of the fishermen of the Shetland Islands have had to stop working They blame the policy of quotas decided in Brussels.

The JT

The other subjects of the news