With the approach of Brexit, which will be officially recorded on the night of December 31, a feeling of bitterness invaded many Britons who had opposed leaving the European Union. In Bouquehault (Pas-de-Calais), Mike and Chris Pollard are among those who voted against Brexit, but they now have to live with it. They have been living in an old farm for about fifty years, near Calais. “We are so sad to leave Europe. For me, it should never have happened. We need our friends, our close neighbors”says Chris Pollard. The retiree’s husband thinks that the British “will begin to regret it”.

For them, going back and forth between France and England will be less frequent and some habits will have to be changed. They also anticipate a lot of bureaucracy to come, Chris having to renew his residence permit before the fateful date of December 31. Time is also running out for Kristina Howells, an English musician living in France, summoned by her bank to close her bank account in England as quickly as possible. “We must turn the page”, she resolves.

