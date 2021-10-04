Brexit | Britain threatens to withdraw from its terms with the EU, which guarantee an open land border on the island of Ireland: “It may be the only way to protect our country”

The Brexit Agreement kept Northern Ireland, where applicable, in the EU’s internal market and customs union, so that its land border with the Republic of Ireland remained open.

Britannian Minister for EU Resignation, Brexit David Frost has made proposals to amend the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit Agreement.

Frost said at the Conservative Party meeting that new legislative texts would be put forward to support British demands.

The British government is expected to decide by the end of November whether Britain will unilaterally withdraw from the terms of the Brexit agreement for Northern Ireland.

The matter was reported, for example, by the news agency Reuters and newspapers The Telegraph and The Times

Instead, the customs border was practically formed in the Irish Sea in the middle of Britain. After the end of the Brexit transition period, trade between Britain and Northern Ireland became more difficult. As a result, political instability has worsened.

Britain has previously expressed its desire to live up to the Brexit terms in Northern Ireland and has accused the EU of interpreting them too strictly. Britain has also stated that the EU has a responsibility to rectify the situation – albeit the prime minister Boris Johnson the government itself was agreeing on the arrangements.

The EU has said it will not accept a breach of the Brexit Treaty and will act if Britain “makes more arbitrary decisions”.

Provided no agreement is reached, Britain has threatened to introduce Article 16 of the Brexit Agreement, which states that unilateral action can be taken if the agreement causes unreasonable problems.

The EU has condemned the idea of ​​using the article and said it was considering options to prevent it.

“It [artikla 16] may ultimately be the only way to protect our country – our people, our trade, our territorial integrity, the peace process and the interests of this great Britain of which we are all a part, ”Frost said at a party meeting, according to Reuters.

Frost did not specify when Article 16 would be introduced. According to sources in The Times, a unilateral exit could take place before December.

