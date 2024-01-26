Brexit | Britain is finally starting to monitor EU imports – the Brexit bureaucracy also affects Finnish companies

Britain begins to control imports of plant and animal products from the EU. The tightening at the border will come into effect gradually. The new Brexit bureaucracy can burden small companies in EU countries in particular.

London

Britain finally begins to control EU imports arriving in the country. The new Brexit bureaucracy will enter into force this year in stages and will initially mainly concern plant and animal products.

The new ones articles represent an additional burden on EU companies exporting those products to Britain.

“For those companies from EU countries that export food, fresh produce or cut flowers to Britain, for example, the change is significant. It also increases costs, from which SMEs in particular are already suffering,” the mission advisor Terhi Bunders The Finnish embassy in London says.

Bunders reminds that the new rules also apply to Finnish exporters. The rules can still change, so you have to follow the instructions of the British authorities.

Britain has been slow to start border checks on EU imports, even though stricter control of its own borders was one of the favorite themes of Brexit supporters.

Inspections have already been postponed five times due to, among other things, delays in technical preparations.

The EU, on the other hand, started monitoring British imports right at the beginning of 2021, when Britain left the EU's customs union and single market.

Britain left the EU at the end of January in 2020. However, the transition period that softened Brexit continued until the end of the same year. Free movement – ​​of both people and goods – ended in 2021.

The new ones the first phase of the rules will enter into force at the end of January. In that case, a health certificate is required for some of the products of plant and animal origin.

At the end of April, physical border checks of EU imports will begin at the British borders. Queues can form at import ports.

Imported products are divided into three groups: low, medium and high risk categories. It is the importer's responsibility to find out which group his product belongs to.

Low-risk products include, for example, certain canned meats. The medium risk category includes raw meat, and the high risk is represented by live animals.

Britain's the largest opposition party, the Labor Party, warned in January that the new Brexit restrictions could hinder distribution chains and raise the price of imported food. On Labour's position reports among others FT.

Senior Specialist Janna Mure Business Finland's London unit says that Finnish companies have not asked about Britain's new customs rules for plant and animal products.

“We have very few customers from the food side. Those that do exist focus on, among other things, alcoholic beverages and various snack products.”

Senior expert Janna Mure.

Finnish companies' desire for Britain is curbed by the fact that the British food industry is very competitive. This was true even before Brexit.

“On the other hand, we believe that a company that exports plant and animal products will certainly observe the regulation related to export, even on its own initiative, because it is also typical in relation to these products elsewhere.”

In October at the end, the Brexit bureaucracy continues to increase.

Then a digital declaration (Safety and security declaration) must be made for all EU imports, when Britain puts EU imports in the same position as other imports.

The new rules apply to EU imports into England, Scotland or Wales. Northern Ireland is subject to its own Brexit rules.