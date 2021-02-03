Brexit | Britain is asking the EU for more grace time for freight inspections that are angry in Northern Ireland

Inspections related to the Brexit agreement were suspended on Tuesday due to safety concerns.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson has called on the EU to take ‘swift action’ to ease tensions in Northern Ireland, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Inspections of freight in Northern Ireland ports were suspended on Tuesday due to threats to port workers. The European Commission announced yesterday that it has urged workers to stop working temporarily due to security concerns.

The British government wrote to the EU Commission the night before Wednesday, asking for temporary easing of inspections, according to Reuters.

According to the BBC, Britain is asking for the grace period to be extended from three months to three years, until 2023, in order to minimize the impact of the Brexit Agreement on Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland inspections of freight have been introduced in ports since Britain permanently withdrew from the EU at the end of the transitional period at the turn of the year.

Under the agreement, goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland will be checked and cleared through customs, as Northern Ireland has a land border with Ireland.

Ireland belongs to the EU and Northern Ireland to the United Kingdom, but the transparency of the border between them is guaranteed by the 1998 agreement to maintain peace in Northern Ireland.

In practice, inspections have led to delays in the movement of goods and, in some cases, to disruptions in trade in groceries imported from the UK.

“There is no border to the Irish Sea,” read the wall of the building in the British-speaking area of ​​Belfast in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.­

Ireland wants the EU to be flexible about a possible extension of the grace period in connection with controls on freight traffic on the British-Northern Irish border, Irish Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney said Wednesday.

“From an Irish perspective, we want flexibility if possible,” Coveney told Irish Broadcasting Corporation RTE.