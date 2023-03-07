Brexit | Brexit disillusionment is growing – all this has to happen in order for Britain to return to the EU

London

British dissatisfaction with leaving the EU is growing. A clear majority of voters consider Brexit a wrong decision, according to opinion polls tell.

Disappointment stems from the practical consequences of Brexit. After Britain left the EU’s internal market and the customs union, there has been more Brexit friction in many everyday matters.

Brexit bureaucracy makes exporting and importing difficult. Outside the internal market, you can run out of fresh tomatoes. The labor shortage caused a gasoline shortage. Traveling and student and cultural exchange have also become more difficult. Many Britons are surprised when they can no longer stay in EU countries as long as they want.

Motorists queue for petrol in London in September 2021. Fuel deliveries were interrupted due to a shortage of truck drivers. Part of the reason for this was Brexit, which ended the free immigration of EU citizens.

Brexit disappointment going deeper, the natural question is of course this: Is Britain’s quick return to EU membership on the horizon?

The answer is no.

“There is no return in sight now, and not even in the near future,” the professor Catherine Barnard The University of Cambridge said at the UK in a Changing Europe research community (UKICE) online event at the end of February.

Talk of a quick return is wishful thinking. Reversing Brexit in the next few years is a political impossibility.

However, the atmosphere is clearly changing when there is even talk of returning to the EU. Even conservative Brexit-minded British newspapers have started to publish articles critical of Brexit.

Read more: It cannot be true: the Brexit camp humbled itself and finally admitted that it was wrong

According to Barnard, the anti-Brexit movement is taking small “corgi steps” – not “kangaroo steps” as Brexit opponents might hope.

United Kingdom The EU referendum ended in favor of Brexit in June 2016 by 52–48 percent. England and Wales supported leaving the EU, but Scotland and Northern Ireland were against it.

Brexit took place after difficult negotiations in January 2020.

Boris Johnson, who campaigned for Brexit, promised before the EU referendum that the public health care system NHS would receive additional funding of 350 million pounds per week as a result of leaving the EU. The promise turned out to be unfulfilled. Pictured is Johnson and the so-called Brexit bus in Cornwall in May 2016.

The transition period that softened the difference ended at the end of the same year. The new trade and cooperation agreement between the EU and Britain was put together just before the deadline, i.e. on Christmas Eve 2020.

One of Britain’s most influential political researchers John Curtis from the University of Strathclyde says that the first condition for canceling Brexit is a change in the voters’ position.

However, this alone is not enough. In addition, it is necessary that one of Britain’s big parties take the EU return as their driving force. This is not visible yet.

Conservative Party is committed to his Brexit. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is even among the original supporters of leaving the EU in spring 2016.

In the other big party, the Labor Party, anti-Brexit flourishes at the grassroots level. However, the party leadership is unwilling to take a visible position against Brexit.

Labor leader Keir Starmer fears that talking about Brexit would jeopardize the Labor Party’s now almost certain victory in the next general election.

Opposition Leader Keir Starmer has promised that Labor will not reverse Brexit if it gets into government. The Labor Party has been in the opposition for almost thirteen years.

The elections will probably be held next year, but no later than January 2025. If Labor wins, there may be reforms in Britain’s EU policies.

“According to rumours, Labor would like to soften Brexit. Returning to the EU is not in the plans, but softening Brexit is,” said Curtice.

Change Britain is also driven by a slow but inexorable demographic development.

Supporters of Brexit have been markedly older. They are slowly dying away. The majority of British youth, on the other hand, have a positive attitude towards EU membership.

“Young people are very strongly against Brexit,” Curtice said at the UKICE event.

Brexit converts are also born. EU positions are no longer as set in stone as they were in the first years after the referendum.

However, Curtice reminds that being disappointed with Brexit is not the same as a person voting for returning to the EU. Even those who are disappointed do not want to return to the EU dispute that has torn British politics apart.

For sure neither is whether the EU would take Britain back at all.

Individual politicians can always assure that the reception would be as warm as possible. The practice may be different.

First of all, Britain should accept the EU’s four freedoms again, of which free immigration was precisely one of the factors that decided the Brexit vote. The Brexiteers wanted to put a stop to EU immigration.

With Brexit, Britain also gave up all its old privileges in the EU. It would hardly get them back. The new members are also required to commit to the single currency, the euro, which could be a difficult piece for British voters.

Giving up your own currency, i.e. the pound, can be a difficult thought even for those Britons who would like to return to the EU.

of the EU the approval of all member states is required for expansion. Some of the candidate countries have been waiting in the EU’s lobby for years.

At one time, Brexit was predicted to break the unity of the EU. However, the opposite happened. The member states stood together in solidarity when the EU Commission handled the withdrawal and trade negotiations with Britain.

“Britain’s departure from the EU was [EU:lle] a big disappointment – – in Britain, however, it is not often realized how angry people are in the EU that Britain has tried to [brexitin jälkeisistä] of his obligations”, professor Hussein Kassim University of East Anglia reviews.

According to Kassim, Britain’s return to the EU is “a very distant thing”.

Prime minister Sunak celebrate at the end of February, there was a big political victory when Britain reached an agreement with the EU Commission on the withdrawal of the additional Brexit protocol for Northern Ireland.

The predecessor of Sunaki’s predecessor was not able to do the same Boris Johnson.

Although Johnson once took credit for the completion of Brexit, there was still much to argue about leaving the EU. Johnson’s government took a hard line against the EU, and even threatened to cancel the agreements it negotiated itself.

Sunak, on the other hand, has been considerably more constructive. Curtice therefore estimates that Brexit softening has also taken place among the conservatives as well.

The President of the EU Commission and the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed on February 27 in Windsor to change the terms of Brexit for Northern Ireland. The agreement was a big political victory for Sunak.

The experts it is also worth noting how much the EU has made concessions because of peace in Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland.

In general, the EU emphasizes that the internal market must be complete or not at all. Anything else would be picking raisins out of a bun. In the case of Northern Ireland, however, big exceptions have been made.

“Northern Ireland is allowed to be in the EU’s internal market in terms of trade in goods. [Koko] The EU would not grant this privilege to the United Kingdom”, UKICE director Prof Anand Menon said.

in Britain however, we will follow with interest whether the EU could allow even more picking of raisins from the bun sometime in the future.

For example, in the case of Ukraine, there has reportedly already been preliminary talk in the EU about whether Ukraine could perhaps join some areas of the EU’s internal market. Ukraine, which is fighting a defensive war, wants to join the EU, but its membership is a very distant thing for now.

Ukraine and Britain are of course very different countries. But if the EU started to pay more attention to protecting its internal market, the British would probably jump at the chance.

Professor According to Barnard, Britain’s possible – and for now very distant – return to the EU also requires the emergence of a new generation of politicians.

Today’s politicians are largely scratched by the Brexit controversies, although Sunak and the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen positive personal chemistry was seen in the joint performance.

“We need to get new faces in order to bring about change.”