Brexit | Brexit closed the doors of British performers’ European tours: “Nothing can be planned”

The British government and the European Commission are trying to find a solution that would make the tours easier.

London

Brexit has brought major problems to the British cultural industry: the planning of European tours is frozen when free movement and performance in the EU ended at the turn of the year.

In practice, Brexit means that British artists and their support forces may be required to have a separate visa or work permit for each EU country with performances.

The requirements apply to everyone: musicians, the theater industry and other performers. The logistics of the tours are also under threat, as stops by British drivers in the EU are limited to three.

Because the situation is new, no one is sure of all the paperwork required. An additional problem is caused by a pandemic.

“Building tours is always a massive project that takes a couple of years. Now nothing can be planned, ”the producer Kash Bennett told foreign correspondents in London.

Bennett is responsible for all export projects for the British National Theater. In Britain, theaters are closed for the time being due to the pandemic.

Well-known artists such as Sir Elton John appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government in the Brexit case as early as January.­

Hope gives the fact that both the British Government and the EU Commission have realized the seriousness of the situation in the cultural sector.

“Goodwill can be found on both sides,” he estimates Julian Bird, which leads a joint body of London and British theaters.

It is hoped that a precise solution to the problem will soon be found. If this does not work, the British cultural industry will have to agree on new terms with each EU country individually. Brexit also restricts the free work of EU artists in Britain.

For Britain, cultural exports are a big field. The annual value of performing arts before the pandemic was over € 12 billion.

“Europe is an extremely important partner for the British cultural sector, even though financially, exports to the United States are higher,” Bird said.

Known artists such as Sir Elton John, Sting, Sir Simon Rattle and Ed Sheeran appealed in the Brexit case by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Conservative government as early as January.

“The government has shamefully left British musicians, dancers and Actors and their assistants in need … new expenses make many tours unprofitable,” signed by more than a hundred artists and published in The Times published the open letter rebuked.

In practice, Brexit means that British artists and their support forces may be required to have a separate visa or work permit for each EU country with performances. Ed Sheeran is one of the artists who has criticized the issue.­

When the EU and Britain massaged their trade and cooperation agreement last year, the problems in the cultural sector were well known.

However, according to media reports, the EU’s proposed solution was not valid for the British government at the time, nor was the British counter-proposal to the EU.

Producer Nick Grace predicts that the years 2021 and 2022 are already lost when it comes to touring British artists in the EU.

This year is going to put an end to the pandemic, and next year to recover. Besides, most of the big performance arenas for next year are already reserved: “Now we are making reservations for 2023.”

Grace’s production company’s international projects include Mamma Mia! musical, which has already been seen by more than 65 million viewers in 440 cities.

If no compromise is found between the EU and Britain, British organizers will have to put together a patchwork.

“Sweden’s reservation may be okay, but then it may be said from Finland that it won’t work.”