The day after the agreement reached on Thursday 24 December with the European Union, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, spoke “good news full of joy for Christmas”. However, the country’s economic situation remains tense, while many areas are still confined. The people of London are divided. “It’s a disaster, we will suffer in the long term, and decline economically and politically”, assures one of them. A second believes that “the others will always want to do business with us, we remain the fifth power in the world”.

“It is necessary to negotiate country by country to have a trade policy specific to the United Kingdom, which will take time”, says Alan Winters, economist. Agreements have already been made with countries in Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe. The relationship with the United States since the election of Joe Biden also raises questions. The latter had described Boris Johnson as “President Trump clone” in December 2019. Boris Johnson must also manage the salvos of the Scottish Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, separatist, who wishes “charting the future of the country as a European nation”, or the case of Irish reunification.

The JT

The other subjects of the news