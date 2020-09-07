If the European Union and the UK can not discover an settlement, the foundations of the World Commerce Group may apply.

Final probability for an amicable divorce. Mid-October represents the final deadline for concluding a post-Brexit settlement with the European Union, in line with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who earlier than the opening in London this week of the eighth spherical of negotiations repeats that the UK won’t compromise on its independence. “We at the moment are getting into the ultimate section of our negotiations with the EU“, should declare Monday, September 7, in line with Downing Avenue, the top of the conservative authorities, elevating the strain earlier than the resumption of discussions Tuesday.

The UK formally left the EU on January 31, almost 4 years after a landmark referendum marking the top of virtually 50 years of membership within the European Union. However it stays ruled by European rules till the top of the 12 months, as the 2 sides try to strike a free commerce settlement.

“The EU has been very clear concerning the timetable. So have I. There have to be an settlement with our European mates by the European Council on October 15 for it to enter into power by the top of the 12 months. ’12 months”, on the finish of the transition interval after Brexit, underlines Boris Johnson. “It does not make sense to think about deadlines that might transcend”, he believes. “If we won’t come to an settlement by then, I do not see a free commerce settlement between us”.

“Even at this late stage, if the EU is able to rethink its place (…) I might be delighted”Boris Johnson concludes, warning the UK won’t compromise “on the basics of what being an unbiased nation means to get there”. Within the absence of an settlement earlier than December 31, the one guidelines of the World Commerce Group (WTO), with their excessive customs duties and in depth customs controls, would apply.