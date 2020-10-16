Brexit | Boris Johnson blames the EU and urges that there be no trade agreement

Mutual prosecution is ongoing.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson accused the EU on Friday of failing to negotiate an agreement between the EU and Britain. At the same time, Johnson urged to be prepared for the absence of a free trade agreement.

Johnson said in a brief televised statement that the EU is still trying to control British legislation and fishing waters.

“I have come to the conclusion that we should prepare to do since the beginning of the year trade under the same conditions as in Australia.”

In doing so, Johnson called on Britain to be prepared for no agreement on EU-UK trade. Negotiations are reportedly advancing only if the EU is ready to make fundamental concessions.

Britain resigned from the EU at the end of January, but Brexit’s transition period will not end until the end of this year. At the end of the transitional period, British membership in the EU’s internal market and customs union will also end.

The EU and Britain should reach an agreement on trade and other future relations in the coming weeks. The deadline Johnson had previously set expired as early as this week.

EU leaders gathered at their autumn summit in Brussels noted on Thursdaythat it is now Britain’s turn to make concessions.

“We are asking Britain to move in its position so that an agreement can be reached,” the EU leaders ’meeting said.

EU side has interpreted that Britain is now trying to make the EU look like a culprit if negotiations fail.

According to Johnson, the fault lies in the EU, because the EU refuses to give Britain a free trade agreement similar to that of Canada, for example.

“Britain has been a member of the EU for 45 years, but now the EU does not want – unless there is some fundamental change in attitude coming – to grant Britain the same terms of trade as Canada,” Johnson said on Friday.

In the EU’s view, on the other hand, Britain, right next to the EU, cannot be expected to benefit from the EU’s internal market on the same terms as geographically more distant countries.

Companies and citizens on both the British and EU sides have had to put up with the uncertainty surrounding brexit since the June 2016 EU referendum.

First, Britain threatened to leave the EU without a resignation agreement, the so-called non-contractual Brexit. It was avoided when the divorce agreement was piled up, and the brexit finally materialized at the end of January.

Negotiations are now under way on a new EU-Britain relationship. But even if a free trade agreement were eventually reached, that would no longer guarantee smooth trade. Trade is becoming more difficult anyway at the turn of the year, when the new border formalities enter into force.