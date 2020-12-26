The United Kingdom joined Erasmus, the European exchange program, in 1987. Boris Johnson, after the agreement with the European Union on Brexit on Thursday, December 24, announced his country’s withdrawal from the program. From the start of the 2021 school year, the situation will change enormously for European students. “It was a difficult decision, we have welcomed a lot of European students in the last decades, it was great, but financially we are losing”, justified the Prime Minister.

From now on, studying in the UK will be more complicated and will cost twice as much. The destination was very popular with European students, they numbered nearly 28,500 in 2019. Rayane Steiz, a student, who had started the process, will ultimately not go to the United Kingdom. “I am very sad, angry too. It was my number one choice”, he lamented. Boris Johnson has announced a new upcoming international exchange program.

