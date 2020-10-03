Nearly six tonnes of fish in four days of fishing is the fruitful booty of these sailors from Ostend in Belgium. Every week they go off England. On the docks, the prospect of a Brexit that would deny Europeans access to British waters is causing great concern. To fish further on, bigger boats would be needed, “we are too small“, said Henk Ven de Skuiter, vice-captain of Alles Wisselt.

In the two largest auctions in Belgium, in Ostend and Zeebrugge, 15,000 tonnes of fish pass through each year, and 80% comes from British waters. Belgium, with its coastline of 67 kilometers as recalled by auction manager Sylvie Becaus, is not in a position to free itself from this fishing area. Even in the event of an agreement, the consequences could be disastrous, because some boats unload directly in England before a relay by truck, also the transport times would be greatly lengthened… and the delivery, of lower quality. 4,200 jobs depend directly on fishing in Belgium. The negotiations are at a standstill for the moment.