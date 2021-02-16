Brexit | Attempts were made to prepare for the Brexit bureaucracy in advance, but it did not help much – now the English interior fabrics sold by Tiina Ventelä are constantly disappearing on their way to Finland

Brexit increases the bureaucracy of the trade in goods. For the service company, brexit even brings new opportunities if the offering can be built on a British subsidiary.

London

Helsinki interior design company Lauritzon’s sells English fabrics to those who crave a genuine British feel to their home.

This year, however, customers’ dreams have been more difficult to realize than before.

When the transition period for Britain’s EU separation, or Brexit, ended at the turn of the year, the journey of fabric shipments to Finland has become more difficult. Some of the shipments have been returned to the UK company or even completely lost.

“The problem now is the courier companies, for whom the brexes seem to have fallen into their arms,” says Lauritzon’s sales staff. Tiina Ventelä.

Same rumors, with whom Ventelä has talked about the new situation, are also said to be saying.

A large proportion of British shipments have disappeared after arriving in the EU, or at least delayed by a couple of weeks. Couriers have paperwork messed up, and no one seems to know what to read in customs clearance.

“This is unfortunate for customers who pay for fast delivery.”

According to Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Enersense, the market outlook in the UK is good despite Brexit.­

It was already known in advance that the Brexit would increase bureaucracy. Although the EU and Britain signed a free trade agreement, Britain left the EU’s internal market and customs union with Brexit.

In practice, this means that goods, services, capital and people no longer move freely from Britain to the EU and vice versa. It must be now customs clearance condition and any VAT and customs duties paid.

The tracking number in the package alone is no longer enough. The delivery terms now require a precise provision on when the responsibility passes to a third party.

Ventelän according to British co-operatives tried to prepare for the Brexit bureaucracy as early as last autumn. However, it has not been helpful when the previously so clumsy supply chains are now in a knot.

“The situation requires a lot more work for everyone.”

Brexit is still facing problems caused by a pandemic. When many work remotely, practical matters become even more difficult to handle.

However, Ventelä believes that the problems will not remain permanent. Getting used to the Brexit bureaucracy takes time.

When new practices are quietly found, Britain becomes like any “third country” with which trade is a little more complicated than intra-EU trade.

Brexit however, it is not a mere grief for everyone. In the Finnish listed company Enersense, brexes are seen as an opportunity when some competitors leave the UK.

“The market changes when the workforce leaves,” says Enersense, CEO Jussi Holopainen says about the Porin head office.

The Finnish company Enersense wants to take part in the construction of the C-reactor at the British Hinkley Point nuclear power plant.­

Enersense offers a variety of services to industry as well as energy and telecommunications companies. The future focus will be on zero-emission energy solutions.

The EU-UK FTA does not cover trade in services. However, Enersense already has a foothold in Britain.

Enersense established its British subsidiary in August 2019 before the realization of Brexit. The anticipation paid off, as now the subsidiary is treated like any other local UK company.

“The market outlook is good. We are in the country permanently. ”

For now Enersense’s subsidiary has a population of only a few in the UK. The situation could change significantly if the company’s bid for the Hinkley Point nuclear power plant’s C-reactor project goes through.

According to Teija Eilola, previous experience in the Asian and American markets will help in the Brexit bureaucracy. The picture is from autumn 2016.­

Then more staff for industrial construction will be needed. Some come from Finland, some from elsewhere.

Holopainen does not believe that Brexit changes the need to hire experts and those who do the work: “Experts are sought where they can be found.”

Enersense is already involved in the Flamanville 3 nuclear power plant project in France, for example. Many in Finland have wondered how the company has bothered to enter the French market.

“French labor law in particular is perceived as difficult.”

However, the work goes smoothly when the management of the subsidiary is French. It is no more frightening to operate in Brexit Britain either.

In Britain prime minister Boris Johnson the government recommended as early as last year that it would be worthwhile for export companies to hire an expert to handle the bureaucracy caused by brexit if their own resources are not enough. Brexit brings problems, especially for small and medium-sized companies.

British companies have to fill in 215 million customs forms a year because of Brexit. The price of additional bureaucracy is calculated seven billion pounds, or almost eight billion euros.

“Brexit has brought clearly more jobs to everyone, but we haven’t had to hire anyone because of it,” says a British-Finnish fashion designer Teija Eilola, which runs its own Teija company.

Teija brand customers are all over the world: in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore. Probably the best known of them Michelle Obama, which was immortalized a few years ago while vacationing in a pink Teija blouse.

Eilola lives and works in Cornwall in the South West of England. Teija’s products are manufactured in Lithuania, Bulgaria, Italy, Portugal and India.

During Brexit, the advantage is already that a significant part of production takes place in the EU. Some European deliveries can leave customers directly from the factories without having to visit the UK.

The Teija company has been exporting its products to Asia and the United States for several years, which gives perspective to brexit. Eilola is used to the fact that the exporting company has to be careful with the paperwork.

“Japan, for example, is very strict about everything down to the pack. The same is true in the United States, where the customs authorities may have to explain the origin of a pearl button. ”

In the fashion industry, a bigger turmoil than Brexit has been caused by a pandemic. Sales have suffered, seasonal collections have dwindled and sales work has moved online.

Eilola believes that when the situation sometimes eases and people get out of the house again, they also want to invest in getting dressed.

“I wish that less but better quality would be bought then.”