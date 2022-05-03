The upcoming 5th of May could be a historic day for Northern Ireland. Citizens of the United Kingdom region will vote to elect the local assembly and the main agenda of the election is the discussion on the Northern Ireland Protocol, a consequence of the negotiations for the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, Brexit. Election polls point not only to a defeat for Brexit supporters, but a possible unprecedented result.

It is not the first time that this subject has been addressed in our space and, in this case, it is not enough to discuss Brexit or recent events, it is also necessary to understand the historical process of State formation of the Republic of Ireland, to the south, and the Northern Ireland, region of the United Kingdom. Northern Ireland as we know it today was created in 1921, when the island of Ireland was divided by the British Parliament.

The southern part became independent in 1922, with a Catholic majority, and the six northern counties remained part of the United Kingdom, with a certain degree of autonomy. Most of the population of these counties were Unionists, that is, advocates of union with the British Crown. Unionists are mostly descendants of Protestant settlers who arrived in Ireland from England and Wales.

It is important to remember that there are these three facets of conflict. The national one, between Irish and English, the religious one, between Catholics and Protestants, and the ideological one, between independence republicans and pro-London monarchists. In the case of the last two cleavages, the conflict may be internal to the communities, which it has been for decades, with communal violence and a virtual civil war among the Northern Irish population.

agreements and border

As a solution to the conflict, the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 was signed. Signed by the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and political groups of different ideological positions in Northern Ireland, the agreement abolished the internal borders of the island of Ireland . This free movement was threatened with Brexit, which would restore the border, as Ireland remains in the European Union, unlike the United Kingdom.

As an attempt at a solution, in December 2020, the Northern Ireland Protocol was concluded. According to the text, the border was “displaced” to the sea. Northern Ireland remains in European customs territory, and goods and people are free to transit the island of Ireland. Products from the EU that enter UK territory via Ireland would need to pass customs controls at ports in the Irish Sea.

The solution has displeased unionists in both Northern Ireland and the British Conservative Party, who see this internal divide as the EU’s “fault”. Episodes of violence have increased on the island since then. Furthermore, the British government has more than once threatened to invoke Article 16 of the Protocol, which suspends negotiations for “economic, social or environmental difficulties” or “deviation from commercial purpose”.

The terms, vague and subjective, can be applied to almost any situation, and the political situation in Northern Ireland has grown increasingly tense. Mainly, the local aftermath of Brexit has increased support for political groups advocating the EU and Irish republican nationalism, with an eventual future merger with the Republic of Ireland to the south, unifying the island.

From this perspective, there are three main groups in Northern Ireland. The Republicans, a term for Northern Irish nationalists who desire Irish unity in an independent republic of the United Kingdom; the already explained Unionists, who defend ties with the United Kingdom; finally, in smaller numbers, the Ulster nationalists, who want an independent Northern Ireland, without being part of the Republic of Ireland.

Sinn Féin

Election polls point to Sinn Féin in the lead of preference, with about 25% of voting intentions. Founded in 1905, Sinn Féin played an important role in the Irish War of Independence, and its current version was founded in 1970 as a left-wing and republican party. He is active on both sides of the border, including seven seats in the House of Commons in London, where he always abstains.

It also has 36 of the 160 seats in the Republic of Ireland’s parliament, tied with the governing party, Fianna Fáil, as the largest bench. It currently holds 26 of the 90 seats in the Northern Ireland assembly, also tied for the biggest bench with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), its biggest rival and the biggest pro-London party in Northern Ireland, close to the British Conservative Party. .

Sinn Féin is often described as “the party of the IRA”, a reference to the former Irish Republican Army (IRA) armed group. This description can be given both as criticism and support, and is due to the fact that many members of the armed group joined the party after the peace process, although there are no official ties between the two groups.

The DUP has 20% of the voting intentions in the polls, followed by the centrist Aliança, liberal, with around 14% of the intentions. Following are the Ulster Unionist party with 13% and the Social Democratic and Labor Party with around 10%. In addition to five parties with at least 10% of voting intentions, smaller parties, both unionists and leftists, such as the Green party, close the list.

If Sinn Féin’s victory is confirmed, it will be the first time in history that a party openly against union with London wins the elections in Northern Ireland. All were won by unionists. The point is that, as is often the case in parliamentarism, the first place winner can win, but not win. Sinn Féin may not be able to form a ruling coalition with a majority in such a divided parliament.

The eventual balancer of a viable coalition will be the liberal Alliance party, which declares itself to be of the center, neither unionist nor republican. They can either win concessions from Sinn Féin or make a coalition with unionist parties viable. It would not be the first time that the largest bench in a parliament has been left out of the government, leading the opposition.

The possibility of a Sinn Féin victory also raises alarms in London. Boris Johnson could be the subject of a parliamentary inquiry over the holidays during the pandemic, and a Republican victory in Northern Ireland, plus the promise of Nicola Sturgeon, leader of Scotland’s government, of a new referendum for Scottish independence, could throw gas. at the stake of political crisis.