The Scots watched, gloomily, the œConcrete work of Brexit, Friday January 1. When the United Kingdom officially left the common market and the customs union, many of them wanted this divorce to be the trigger for their independence. And for good reason: 62% of Scots voted against leaving the European Union in the referendum on June 23, 2016.

On the evening of December 31, a few pro-independence activists braved confinement to symbolically demonstrate under the windows of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, flag in hand. But does their wish have a chance to succeed?

During the previous citizen consultation on independence, carried out in 2014, 55.3% of the Scots had decided to remain in the British fold. But since the Brexit vote in 2016, the situation has changed. Saccording to the latest survey conducted by Savanta ComRes for the newspaper The Scotsman, mid-December, 58% of Scots now support a break with the United Kingdom, unprecedented. Brexit is not the only reason for this development. The Covid-19 has also been there. In early October, a poll by Ipsos Mori credited the Scottish Prime Minister, the independentist Nicola Sturgeon, with a “very strong” public support, satisfied 72% with its handling of the pandemic.

For his party (the Scottish National Party, or SNP), there is a political card to play and a frustration on which to capitalize. With the declared will to obtain a new referendum of self-determination. “No deal can ever compensate for what Brexit takes away from us (…) It’s time to chart our own future as an independent European nation”Nicola Sturgeon said in remarks Thursday.

The SNP is given overwhelmingly the favorite in the next May elections to renew the Scottish Parliament. For Nicola McEwen, political scientist at the University of Edinburgh, quoted by AFP, a strong victory for the independence party will strengthen the pressure on London to accept a second referendum, already dubbed “indyref2”. “All the SNP needs to talk about is the right to decide, she explains. He doesn’t need to go into the details or the difficulties of independence. “

On November 30, Nicola Sturgeon had already indicated that he wanted to quickly organize a second referendum on independence if his party won in the spring. “Next May we will ask the Scottish people to trust us to continue building a better country”, indicated the leader during the annual congress of the SNP. “I will seek your approval, and that of no one else, for a referendum on independence to be organized quickly once the new Parliament is formed.”

“The question you need to ask yourself is, who do you trust to rebuild our economy? The Scottish government you elected or the Band of ‘Brexiters’ by Boris Johnson? “, she said again.

For now, it’s London that decides. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out the idea of ​​allowing Scotland to hold a new election. If Nicola Sturgeon argues that Brexit has been a game-changer, the tenant of 10 Downing Street recalls that the Scots rejected independence only six years ago. The election of a new British Prime Minister in the next parliamentary elections could reshuffle the cards, but it will not be until 2024.

By refusing to allow Scotland to speak out again, Boris Johnson is taking the risk of a long-term crisis. Because, for the separatists, London betrayed the confidence of the Scots, ignoring the promise made in 2014 to respect their rights as European citizens if they remained in the United Kingdom. Independence MP Ian Blackford, the SNP’s main representative in Westminster, did not fail to recall this Thursday, as MPs voted to validate the deal on post-Brexit relations. “Forcing our nation to leave the European Union means losing a precious part of who we are “, he pleaded, before voting against the text, which he described as“unforgivable act of economic vandalism”, remember Point (article for subscribers).

There remains one hypothesis, that of seeing the Scots organize a referendum without the backing of London, like the Catalans did in 2017. The constitutional crisis could then well be inevitable.