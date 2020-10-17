The British Prime Minister is again threatening the EU with a no-deal Brexit. In Brussels or Berlin, people shrug their shoulders. Selling the inevitable surrender of national sovereignty to his voters a second time as a triumph becomes Johnson’s real challenge.

Ppolitics is the art of the possible. What Boris Johnson practices is to demand the impossible and then to sell the possible as his courageously won “oven-ready deal”. The British prime minister chose this method a year ago when, with the usual drama, he made the decisive compromise at the last moment to get the first part of the Brexit treaty, the exit agreement, across the finish line shortly before twelve.

Now it has struck five to twelve again. There are only days left to negotiate an agreement on future relations. Again the conservative threatens the Europeans with ultimatums, with the no deal. Those responsible in Brussels or Berlin have not taken this seriously for a long time. You can more or less deliberately be made a supporting actor in Johnson’s dramas with the aim of finding a reasonably bearable way out of the Brexit mess.

Johnson does not shy away from any blows below the belt. The Europeans had “refused to negotiate seriously for months,” he accused the other side on Friday. They wanted to continue to control the “legislative freedom” of an independent UK. It is therefore only logical if his compatriots now adjust to leaving without an agreement.

But the Briton has not left the negotiating table. Contrary to all rhetoric, the talks should continue on Monday. In London as in Brussels they know that the decisive compromises can still be made if both sides move sufficiently. Be it in terms of fair competition, dispute settlement mechanisms or fish – a deal is possible. The real challenge for Johnson will be to sell the indispensable surrender of national sovereignty at home a second time as a triumph over the Europeans.

If Johnson wants to get down from his tree, his ladder must now have many rungs. It will also be difficult within the party. For the Brexit purists in Johnson’s Tory party, the continued connection to the European model is tantamount to betraying the noble project of a “Global Britain” detached from Brussels’ chains.

The British prime minister will now have to decide quickly whether, in the interests of pure doctrine, he will also impose a no deal on his citizens in addition to the catastrophic corona consequences. Or else use the Johnson method again.