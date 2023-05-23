In recent days, both Ford and Stellantis have called for the introduction of post-Brexit trade rules for electric vehicles to be delayed of some years, to avoid the imposition of export tariffs that would increase costs and consequently slow down the transition to electric. And a first reaction from politics to this request has arrived, and what has finally emerged is that a solution to the matter will be provided “Soon“.

Understanding soon

Word of Kemi Badenochthe UK Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and Trade, who told Bloomberg he added: “This is not just a problem of Great Britain, but of Great Britain together with the EU, the issue concerns both sides. We should have an answer soon.” Recall that Badenoch supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum on EU membership, before being elected in the general election the following year.

Stellantis’ alarm

As mentioned, in recent days Stellantis had asked the British government to renegotiate some points of its agreement with the European Union to avoid losing parts of its automotive industry: to be precise, the request made by the Italian-French group was to reach an agreement with the EU on maintaining trade rules current until 2027. The alternative? Stop investing in the UK and move production operations outside the national borders, the only way to stem the uncompetitive costs of electric vehicles.

Agreement close?

So will an agreement be reached? According to Badenoch’s words, probably yes, despite the rumors of recent days according to which so far from Brussels there would be no positive signalswhile London, on the other hand, would have said it was in favor of the postponement since it is the country that will be most impacted by the new rules of origin.