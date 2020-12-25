The European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom managed, this Thursday, December 24, to define the contours of their future relationship. This trade and security agreement comes four and a half years after the referendum on the UK’s exit from the EU. This 2,000-page agreement is expected to enter into force on 1 er January, the date of the end of the transition period, and should be validated a posteriori by the European Parliament and by the European Council, which brings together the 27 remaining states in the EU. “Everything that was promised to the British public in the 2016 referendum and last year’s general election was delivered by this deal. We have taken control of our money, our borders, our laws, our trade and our fishing grounds ”, exulted in a statement the British Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The latter had been one of the architects of the “Leave” campaign, the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU, explaining that his country could fend for itself by increasing the number of free trade agreements and no longer respecting EU social regulations – which are not, however, very restrictive. For a long time, he had been a supporter – against then-Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May – of a hard Brexit, without a deal with the EU. This was to mean that relations between his country and the bloc that the UK had joined in 1973 had to be governed by WTO rules. After fifty years of interdependence, such a solution, including customs duties, posed a problem for British and European companies.

Anti-dumping provisions, but …

The agreement that has been concluded is therefore a free trade agreement. There will be no customs duties. But the British Conservatives’ bet is only partially fulfilled. The EU and its negotiator, Michel Barnier, have obtained a sizeable concession from London: taxes may be reinstated in the event that one of the two parties adopts social or environmental rules which constitute unfair competition. With Boris Johnson and the Tories at its head, the British government had made no secret of wanting to strengthen competitiveness by playing the card of the lowest wage. Ursula Von Der Leyen called the deal reached on Christmas Eve “Good agreement, balanced” and of ” fair “ for both parties. The future will tell whether the European Commission, which she chairs, will be willing to enforce the anti-dumping provisions present in the agreement.

In recent decades, Brussels has made many concessions so that the United Kingdom does not have to respect part of the social legislation. Thus, London benefited from a derogation as regards the application of the Charter of Fundamental Rights, supposed to be one of the pillars of “social Europe”. Michel Barnier, who led the negotiations for the EU, argued that this type of anti-dumping provisions was a model, and should be inspired by future free trade agreements.

The free trade agreement is good news for Boris Johnson, whose services struggled, throughout 2020, to secure trade treaties with other areas of the world – which had been sold as the one of the conditions for the success of Brexit in 2016. Perhaps this will help him move the negotiations with Washington forward.

A compromise on fishing

In recent days, the conclusion of the agreement had been delayed due to differences over future fishing rights. European fleets – notably Belgian and French – had been built in recent decades on the promise of access to British territorial waters. The British government had said it wanted to reclaim its sovereignty – including a moment professing that it would send the navy to hunt European fishermen. A compromise was found on this file. European fishermen will have to give up 25% of the value of their catch – a total of 650 million euros – by June 2026. Then, access for European fleets to British waters will be renegotiated annually.

A broken kingdom

The details of the text will only be known in the coming days. And as with all free trade agreements, citizen movements, the left and unions will have to be vigilant. Thus, it will be necessary to see what access to the European market is granted to the British financial services of the City, the Trojan horse of deregulation in Europe. “Brexit is done, but member states will not have time to review and assess the deal”reacted Martin Schirdewan, president of the group of the European United Left (GUE / NGL) in the European Parliament.

The agreement is already making people unhappy. Migrants’ rights – closing the border was at the heart of the Brexit campaign – will be eroded and London will no longer participate in (too) meager efforts to distribute exiles within the EU. The UK is withdrawing from the Erasmus program, which allows European students to follow a year of university in another country.

In addition, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon recalled after the announcement of the agreement that Brexit was being done “Against the will of Scotland”. Earlier today, the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) complained that the Scottish potato sector is the deal’s big sacrifice. The UK is leaving the Union, but it is facing its own disunity.