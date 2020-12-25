It’s a little Christmas miracle. Four and a half years after the vote, and eleven months after the start of negotiations, the UK and the EU have finally managed to come to an agreement. For Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, “the agreement will protect the interests of the European Union and is in the interests of the United Kingdom”. For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of “the biggest trade deal to date”. Before resuming: “we will be your friend, your ally, your support and your first market”.

The agreement provides for the maintenance of a free market, without quotas or customs duties on products. The UK is committed to respecting the same fiscal and environmental standards as the European Union. Concessions have been made on fishing, European boats will be able to continue to sail in British waters but a 25% drop in their income will have to be respected by 2026.

