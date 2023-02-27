Brexit, agreement reached between the United Kingdom and the EU on the protocol for Northern Ireland

The UK and the European Union have finally reached agreement on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. “A decisive turning point”, defined it by Rishi Sunak during the joint press conference with Ursula von der Leyen, who flew to London to finalize the agreement after months of negotiations.

According to the British prime minister, the agreement would make it possible both to keep the borders open with the Republic of Ireland, as envisaged by the Good Friday peace which put an end to the violence in Ulster, and to eliminate any barrier in the transit of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The so-called “Windsor Framework” will allow the beginning of a “new chapter” in relations between London and Brussels, said von der Leyen, reiterating what was also declared by Sunak. According to the president of the European commission, those reached today are “lasting solutions” which “will protect the integrity of the single market”. The president of the European executive also underlined the fact that thanks to the agreement it will be possible to find the same food and the same medicines on the shelves of shops in Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom,

According to Sunak, the UK and the EU have managed to agree on “three important points” on customs clearance for consumers, long-term medical supplies and a new “Stormont brake”, from the name given to the parliament of the ‘Northern Ireland. This mechanism will allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to stop applying the new EU single market rules in Northern Ireland. “If the brake is activated, the British government can exercise a veto”, said Sunak, who assured that the parliament will express itself on the agreement.