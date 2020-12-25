Among the most sensitive issues in the Brexit deal was access to UK’s richly-rich territorial waters for European fishermen. The agreement between the British and the European Union preserves the interests of French fishermen, and in particular Bretons, according to Marie Justet, in duplex from Lorient (Morbihan) for France Télévisions. In Lorient, 80% of fishermen work in these British waters. “Indeed, here, it is the relief for many fishermen in the aftermath of this historic agreement, explains the journalist. One of them confided to me that a deal was better for them than a ‘no deal’, because here most of the trawlers fish in UK waters. “

But some questions still remain for these fishermen. The agreement provides that European fishermen will have to give up 25% of the value of fish caught in British waters, with a transition over 5 years. “But how high will French fishermen be affected? We don’t know yet”, recalls Marie Justet. Faced with concerns, the government wants to be reassuring: aid of up to 30,000 euros will be put in place to compensate for loss of turnover and help the sector in its transition.

