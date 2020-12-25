“We have always wanted, at least at European and French level, and what is more in Brittany, to have a win-win agreement.“, reacted Thursday, December 24 on franceinfo Olivier Le Nezet, president of the Regional Committee for Maritime Fisheries and Marine Farming (CRPMEM) of Brittany and president of the port of Lorient. He reacted after the Brexit trade agreement concluded between the Union European Union and the United Kingdom.

The fisheries file was particularly the sticking point of the negotiations. “It is essential to have an agreement“, emphasizes Olivier Le Nezet.”Having a no-deal would not have allowed the United Kingdom to be able to project itself into the future and to be able to ensure that their products could be on the common market. Everyone had to gain. “

In this agreement, the EU is to transfer 25% of the value of products caught in British waters by European fleets to the United Kingdom, following a transition period that runs until June 2026. The president of the Breton fishermen awaits the details of the agreement, but believes that “potentially“that would”about minus 8%” for France.

He waits for the Minister of the Sea and the President of the Republic to give “very specific elements“, because he emphasizes that”in a global deal, the devil is in the details“.”We can welcome an agreement“, but you have to see”what exists in this agreement and what are the negotiations that will have an impact on the sector“.

For Olivier Le Nezet, “we have taken a step“with this agreement, but the president of the port of Lorient remains cautious: “There are still others and in the long term“.