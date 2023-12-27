Brexit | A man who has spent his whole life in Britain is threatened with deportation to Portugal

The deportation is based on the prison sentence already served by Dmitry Lima, but he doesn't even speak Portuguese.

Britain is deporting to Portugal a 28-year-old man who was born in Britain, has never been to any other country and does not speak Portuguese. Newspapers reported on the case The Guardian and Jornal de Notícias.

Dmitry Lima was born in Lambeth, South London. His parents came to Britain from Portugal more than 30 years ago.

The deportation is about Britain's post-EU exit policy towards citizens of EU countries who have been sentenced to more than a year in prison for a crime.

Lima has already served a prison sentence for drug offenses and possession of a remote control device. The length of the sentence was four years and six months, but he was released after more than two years.

Mucus has appealed his deportation decision on the grounds that he believes he is a British citizen and has simply never applied for a passport because of the cost.

“I'm British and I've never left the country. I don't understand at all,” he said, according to Jornal de Notícias.

The British government's bill from last May would equate to British citizens those people whose parents immigrated to Britain under the EU's free movement before 2000 – as in the case of Lima – but the law has not yet been put into effect.