Friday January 1, which marks the entry into force of Brexit, is both a historic day and a leap into the unknown for the British. “This is a new era with so many question marks, reports the journalist France Télévisions Matthieu Boisseau, live from London. Because, even if the agreement torn off just before Christmas set the framework for the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union, the long-term consequences of Brexit, in all areas, are still very uncertain. “

What will be the economic weight of the new customs formalities on British companies? How far will Scotland’s desire for independence, carried by its Prime Minister, go? Will London still remain attractive in the eyes of the whole world? “Boris Johnson welcomes a historic moment, but many here fear that Brexit is already worsening the unprecedented crisis in the UK”, concludes the journalist.