It is two in the morning, Thursday, December 31. It is the last fishing of the year in Boulogne-sur-Mer (Pas-de-Calais) for the crew of Laurent Merlin. Located one hour and thirty minutes from the French coast, British waters are much richer in resources: the fisherman makes 80% of his catches there. With Brexit, he feared for a long time that he would never go back. Finally, European fishermen will have to give up a quarter of their catch by 2026. “We said to ourselves, what are we going to do if there is no arrangement, are we continuing? fishing, are we doing something else? “says Laurent Merlin.

The sailors who have worked with him for nearly fifteen years thought they would lose their jobs. “We should have stopped the business completely. […] Everyone would have sold the boats “, testifies one of them, while another affirms to have been “very afraid”. Relieved, they remain worried. The practical arrangements are still unclear, particularly around the fishing license that the British authorities must provide.