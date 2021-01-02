Friday, January 1, the United Kingdom is experiencing a only symbolic Brexit. “It’s normal, it’s a public holiday, it’s a weekend, and it’s also the end of the Christmas holidays: many companies are still on leave at the moment, assures journalist Hugo Puffeney, live from Calais (Pas-de-Calais). The real test will be next week, Wednesday January 6 or Thursday January 7“. Usually it is the day when the 12,000 trucks pass through the port of Calais every day.

“It will now be necessary to control the trucks: check all their administrative documents, all their customs documents, phytosanitary certificates, for example“, continues the journalist. Are the companies ready? Will there be enough agents? Are the British, on the other side of the Channel, also ready to manage the new border?”The authorities are confident, but they recognize it: Even though the Brexit deals are finally in force and they have been signed, there are still a lot of concerns“, concludes Hugo Puffeney.

