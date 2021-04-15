Breweries The store received a seal: Tampere Brewery buys a large brewery in Estonia

Pyynikin Brewing Company says that the company’s intention to buy the property and equipment of the Estonian Haljala brewery from the Danish Harbo is coming true.

Tampere resident The brewing company Pyynikin Brewing Company has received a permit for brewing operations in Estonia, the company states in its press release.

The permit means that the company’s intention to buy a brewery property in Estonia from Harbo, Denmark, is coming to fruition.

Pyynikin Brewing Company said in January it had made a preliminary agreement the purchase of real estate and equipment for the Estonian Haljala brewery. Haljala Brewery is the third largest brewery in Estonia.

Pyynikin Brewing Company wants to expand its production from Tampere to Estonia, because the current production volume of about two million liters has not been enough to meet the growing demand.

According to the company, a large brewery also increases operational reliability and product quality. The company’s product development and the production of more artistic batches and dark classic beers continue in Tampere.

Brewery has also received a favorable withholding tax decision from the taxpayer for the company. It will also allow the brewery to operate in another EU Member State, while maintaining the tax status of small breweries.

Pyynikki Brewing Company launched a new share issue in March and the company says it has attracted investors. The share issue has raised almost 900,000 euros.