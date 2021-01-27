Breweries Tampere-based Pyynikki brewery buys Estonia’s third largest brewery

The target is Haljala Brewery, whose former Danish owner stopped brewing last July.

From Tampere brewing Pyynikin Brewing Company has entered into a preliminary agreement for the purchase of real estate and equipment for the Estonian Haljala brewery.

The Beer Factory in Haljala, northeastern Estonia, is the third largest in Estonia in terms of production volume and capacity. The brewery has been owned by the Danish listed company Harboes Bryggeri A / S for almost 30 years.

Harboe stopped brewing a brewery already established during the Soviet era in Haljala last July. A year ago, the brewery still had 50 employees in the spring and made Puls beers and ciders, Saunaõlu and Mecklenburger beers, as well as juices and soft drinks. The capacity of the factory is 30 million liters per year.

Acquired With the brewery, Pyynikki Brewery will significantly increase its annual production. Haljala plans to make soft drinks and beverage mixes as well as other volume products. The company’s product development, marketing, sales and administration will remain in Tampere. Similarly, beer production will remain in Tampere.

In addition to the brewery’s properties and equipment, the deal includes four hectares of land, a laboratory and transport equipment. Harbo’s Estonian brands and the brewing company AS Viru Õlu are not included in the agreement.

I asked Founder of Brewing Company Tuomas Pere says in a statement that the company was looking for more capacity because it has had trouble fulfilling all its orders. No partner or finished production capacity was found in Finland.

The first soft drinks made in Estonia will go on sale in Finland this week. Initially, Pyynikki manufactures its own brands in Estonia. Gradually, the production of various private label products will also begin.

Pyynikin Brewing Company started its operations as Pyynikki’s artisan brewery in Tampere in 2013. In addition to beers, the brewery’s selection includes ciders, tentacles, soft drinks and distillates. The company has a production capacity of about three million liters per year and has about 30 employees.

The company’s brands include Pyynikki lager and IPA beers and Mosaic beers, among others.