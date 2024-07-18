Former RARE member Brett Jones sadly passed away earlier this week. He was a veteran artist who was at the company from 1994 to 2002 and contributed to classic games such as Perfect Dark and GoldenEye 007.

Thanks to his contribution, the costumes from the Bond films were replicated for GoldenEye 007 and he also had a huge role in the characterization of the protagonist of Perfect Dark, Joanna Dark.

After leaving RARE, he followed a career in VFXworking on TV series and films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.