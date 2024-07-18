Former RARE member Brett Jones sadly passed away earlier this week. He was a veteran artist who was at the company from 1994 to 2002 and contributed to classic games such as Perfect Dark and GoldenEye 007.
Thanks to his contribution, the costumes from the Bond films were replicated for GoldenEye 007 and he also had a huge role in the characterization of the protagonist of Perfect Dark, Joanna Dark.
After leaving RARE, he followed a career in VFXworking on TV series and films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
A sad news
The news was posted on Twitter by David Doak, a former colleague of his from RARE, who wrote: “RIP Brett Jones – you are an absolute legend.”
Doak later added, “I’m so glad I got to know Brett. A lot of what made GoldenEye and Perfect Dark special came from his talent and his humor.”
There is currently a campaign going on on the Justgiving website crowdfunding campaign to help finance an exhibition dedicated to Jones’ worksIt will take place at the Atkins Gallery in Hinckley, Leicestershire, UK and will be run regardless of the amount raised.
Time Extension recently attempted to interview Jones to get his thoughts on the trailer for the new Perfect Dark. The man talked about his health, but seemed excited to share his thoughts with fans of the series. Unfortunately, the interview was no longer conducted for reasons you can well understand: Jones’ health has deteriorated and there was nothing to be done.
#Brett #Jones #RARE #Artist #Worked #Perfect #Dark #GoldenEye #Died
Leave a Reply