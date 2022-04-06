The European Union has yet to make a final decision on the future of thermal cars. And if until a few months ago it seemed obvious the confirmation of the first plans announced by the EU, which included a stop to the sale of cars with internal combustion engines starting in 2035, recently it seems that even the top management of the organization are partially retracing their steps. Perhaps the position taken by trade associations and some car manufacturers has had the desired effect, the fact is that future scenarios they may be different from those predicted.

Confirming the fact that the EU can back down (albeit not completely) came the words of Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market, who explained: “I don’t encourage the builders to accelerate, because otherwise we risk paying a higher price for the transition. I also want to make sure that this will not prevent companies from selling combustion engine cars outside of Europe after 2035. I am thinking of the American, African or Asian market. Indeed, I encourage them to do so. Obviously with rules to make them less polluting “. The fundamental concept reaffirmed by Breton is that of sustainability of the transition that is both environmental and also economicIf carmakers have to invest billions of euros to accelerate the shift to electric cars, something is probably wrong. And the EU is also realizing this.

“It would be a strategic mistake not to continue to rely on Europe’s industrial expertise to supply all markets in their transition to zero-emission mobility. We have to accompany the entire ecosystem in its transition because with the passage of added value from motors to batteries and chips, the distributional impacts on the entire ecosystem will be enormous – added Breton – Switching to electric cars could mean hundreds of thousands of jobs destroyed along the supply chain: for the EU, about 600,000 ″.