Bretly D. – for several days the most wanted man in the Netherlands – remains silent about the murder of psychiatrist Jean van Griensven and the stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Zutphen. The Public Prosecution Service is still investigating whether the 25,000 euro tip money will be paid out for the golden tip that led to his arrest.
Adrianne de Koning
Latest update:
16:33
