Judge Marcelo Bretas, of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, responsible for judging the processes of the Rio de Janeiro branch of Lava Jato, presented this Monday, 21, official documents and videos of hearings in administrative proceedings opened to investigate the accusations of irregularities made by lawyer Nythalmar Dias Ferreira Filho.

The material was delivered to the Internal Affairs Unit of the 2nd Regional Federal Court, in Rio, and the Federal Justice Council. The procedures were opened from complaints formalized by the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

Bretas was cited in the lawyer’s winning collaboration proposal, who was the target of a Federal Police operation in October last year, under suspicion of influence peddling, and is now trying to ratify an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) . The contents of the annexes to the whistleblowing proposal were revealed by Veja magazine. According to the report, the judge is appointed as a professional who negotiates sentences, guides lawyers, combines strategies with the Public Ministry, directs whistleblower agreements and puts pressure on investigated.

In a statement, Bretas stated that the material refutes the ‘inferences and untruths’ launched by the lawyer and clarify ‘fanciful assumptions’ made by the OAB.

“It is worth noting that the lawyer responsible for the unfounded accusations has already publicly admitted, as widely published in the press, to having received an offer of money to attack the reputation of Federal Judge Marcelo Bretas. In addition, Nythalmar Ferreira is judicially liable for the crimes foreseen in articles (influence trafficking) and 357 (exploitation of prestige) of the Penal Code and is already being investigated by the Federal Police for making threats to the Federal Magistrate”, says the text.

“All this untrue narrative, assembled without concrete evidence, with the excuse of discrediting the work of the Federal Justice, in particular Operation Lava Jato, is already beginning to be unmasked by the truth of the facts and by the exempt work of the competent authorities in analyzing the case” , adds the judge.

