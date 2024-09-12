Home World

From: Jacob Koch

Bret "The Hitman" Hart was one of the most famous wrestlers in the WWF (now WWE) in the 1990s.

WWE legend Bret Hart returned to his hometown of Calgary on Monday Night RAW and was enthusiastically celebrated by the fans. A German-speaking wrestler caused a scandal.

Calgary/Vienna – Few wrestling fans expected this: Bret “The Hitman” Hart, the wrestling legend of the 1990s, celebrated a celebrated comeback on the TV show Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Calgary. Despite his 67 years, Hart proudly wore his iconic long hair and was greeted with thunderous applause by the Canadian fans as his iconic entrance music filled the arena. The return of the five-time WWE champion to the screen was not only a nostalgic moment for the viewers – the Austrian wrestler “Gunther” insulted the wrestling legend and immediately caused a scandal.

Bret Hart returns to WWE: Wrestler Gunther from Austria causes scandal

Hart’s reception in the ring was quickly overshadowed by a provocative encounter with Austrian wrestler Gunther. Gunther initially greeted Hart in a seemingly friendly manner, calling him a childhood hero. But the mood quickly changed when Gunther added that his biggest idol was Bill Goldberg. This comment was a clear scandal, as Goldberg is known in wrestling history as the man who involuntarily ended Hart’s career with a failed kick. This provocative statement was a slap in the face for Hart, who still harbors a deep grudge against Goldberg to this day.

Gunther’s malice brought Canadian wrestler and Gunther’s rival Sami Zayn into the picture. He entered the ring to defend Hart against the provocations. When Gunther threatened to return to the ring, a confrontation broke out between him and Zayn. The situation quickly escalated into a brawl, which was finally broken up by officials. In a symbolic act of resistance, Zayn raised Hart’s hand in the air, which was enthusiastically received by the fans. By the way, The WWE recently stopped in Germany – one of the tour stops was Stuttgart.

Bret Hart back at Monday Night RAW in the WWE – this is what the 67-year-old looks like today

Bret Hart’s appearance on RAW was not only an emotional moment for fans, but also a reminder of the unforgettable times he spent in the wrestling ring. Despite the challenges and controversies that marked his career, Hart remains an icon in the WWE community. His appearance in Calgary showed that even at the age of 67, he still has a strong presence and is adored by fans in his hometown.

Today, Bret Sergeant Hart is 67 years old and is often present at autograph sessions. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

After the end of his career, Hart had to endure several blows of fate: One was the fatal fall of his brother Owen Hart at a wrestling event in May 1999, which hit the entire family hard and changed his parents Helen and Stu until their deaths. In June 2002, Bret suffered a stroke, probably as a result of several concussions after he fell while mountain biking. A few years ago, Hart announced his skin cancer diagnosis.