In an exciting Ligue 1 showdown, Paris Saint-Germain takes on Stade Brestois. PSG seeks to consolidate its position at the top of the table, while Brest will seek to surprise. Excitement and rivalry will be at their peak in this exciting clash.
City: Brest, France
Stadium: Francis-Le Blé Stadium
Date: Friday, October 29
Schedule: 13:00 in Spain, 05:00 in Mexico, 08:00 in Argentina
Eurosport
ESPN Argentina, Star+
Star+
beIN Sports, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lille
|
1-0 D
|
Ligue 1
|
Toulouse
|
1-1
|
Ligue 1
|
Nice
|
0-0
|
Ligue 1
|
Olymique de Lyon
|
1-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade de Reims
|
1-2V
|
Ligue 1
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Milan
|
3-0V
|
UCL
|
Strasbourg
|
3-0V
|
Ligue 1
|
Rennes
|
1-3V
|
Ligue 1
|
Newcastle
|
4-1D
|
UCL
|
Clermont
|
0-0
|
Ligue 1
Those coached by Luis Enrique are going to suffer two casualties for this league matchday, one in attack and another in defense. Neither Marco Asensio nor Nuno Mendes will be able to be with the rest of their teammates for this match against Milan. Keylor Navas will not be able to be on the bench with the rest of his teammates either.
Brest comes into this matchup without injured players, which could give them an advantage in their clash against Paris Saint-Germain.
Brest: Bizot, Lala, Chardonnet, Dari, Locko, Lees Melou, Martin, Magnetti, Del Castillo, Satriano and Le Douaron
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández; Ugarte, Fabián, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Mbappé, Kolo Muani.
Brest 1-2 PSG
