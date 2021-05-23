PSG

Pochettino’s bloc arrives on this last day with their eyes on their game and their ears on the radio: victory today is not worth them, because they depend on a puncture from Lille, which visits Angers, to be able to win the Ligue for the fourth consecutive time. Only Monaco, in 2017, has broken the hegemony of the capital’s team in recent years, who have won seven of eight leagues. Today they will not have Verratti or Kurzawa available, but they will have their entire offensive arsenal.

As to follow: Kylian Mbappé. 26 goals in the league and endless opportunities generated to have scored more. It comes after making a great match in the cup final.