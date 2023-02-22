Genoa – A dedication to Genoa. And in Genoa, which with its narrow streets and sunsets is the backdrop for the official video of Failure of lovethe song written and sung by Genoese Bresh.

The video was shot a couple of weeks ago, between the Ferraris stadium and the historic centrewith hundreds of rossoblu fans as extras.

The video posted on Youtube

Bresh is these days in Argentina for a long holiday and with his “Guasto d’amore” he is at the top of the hit of the most listened to songs of the moment.