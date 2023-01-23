Yesterday evening, Sunday 22 January, a 15-year-old boy died after being grazed by a train. It happened not far from the Chiari station, in the province of Brescia. The young man, of Albanian origins and resident not far from the scene of the accident, attempted to cross the tracks just as the train was passing and grazing him. A very violent impact occurred under the eyes of the friends who raised the alarm.

The carabinieri of the Castrezzato station and those of the Radiomobile of Chiari’s partner, the traffic police and the Polfer arrived on the spot, who will try to define the contours of the tragedy.

According to the first reconstructions, the fifteen year old hit by the train died instantly: he was the only one in a group of friends to cross the tracks. The other peers had in fact decided to walk the underpass while he chose to run on the rails. A first train only grazed him, while a second train hit him. Attempts to revive him by rescuers who were called by the young man’s peers were useless. The family members of the 15-year-old who live a short distance from the Chiari railway station also arrived on the spot. The friends of the boy who attended a high school in Chiari and who played football were shocked.

In a very short time, many children, friends and peers of the victim arrived at the Chiari station in the Brescia area, incredulous at what had happened and shocked by the tragedy that took place in a few moments.