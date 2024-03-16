Robbery in Brescia, model repents

During the interrogation to validate the arrest, Sylla Alioune, the photo model considered the leader of the gang, he admitted to having robbed the gold shop in via Orzinuovi and the jewelery shop in via X Giornate in Brescia, stating: “I did it because I had debts to pay off.” As he writes Brescia Todaythe 22-year-old young man, of Senegalese origins, also declared to the preliminary investigation judge Giulia Costantino that he regretted his actions.

On the other hand, Rachidi Ayoub, a 27-year-old born in Brescia but of Moroccan origins and with a criminal record, considered the gang's accomplice, denied all the accusations, explaining that he had only been nearby during the gold-buying robbery and that he had accompanied Sylla to the city center only on the morning of the day of the jewelry store robbery.

The third member of the gang, Hygert Dadushi, a 26-year-old Albanian with no criminal record, provided spontaneous statements about his position.

The public prosecutor in charge of the investigation had requested pre-trial detention in prison for all three. The judge ordered prison for Alioune and Dadushi, while Ayub was placed under house arrest with the use of an electronic bracelet.