Genoa – La Serie B League announced the referees’ appointments for the fifteenth matchday.

Brescia-Sampdoriascheduled for Sunday 3 December at the Rigamonti stadium (4.15 pm) will be refereed by Manuel Volpi of Arezzo.

The assistants will be Trinchieri and Galimberti; the fourth official will be Lovison while at Var there will be Maggioni with Avar Pagnotta.