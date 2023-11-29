GHenova – Tatanka Hubner scored. And the young Pirlo enchanted. History of the most beautiful Brescia ever, enriched by the magic of the Divine Codino. The Bison of the goal, 56 years old, opens the book of his memories from his home in Crema.

Hubner, what are you doing today? Does he still score?

«No, no (laughs). Enough. For a while in matches I was a goalkeeper, now not even that. Until last year I coached a team of disabled kids, a great experience, but now I’ve had a granddaughter and this year I’m just being a grandfather.”

Do you remember a footballing nephew who became a teacher?

“Certain. I played with Pirlo in two seasons. In 1997/98, my first year in Serie A, he was only 16 years old, he was already an excellent attacking midfielder with a great desire to improve. Then he returned in January 2000, after Inter and Reggina and Mazzone had the brilliant idea of ​​putting him in front of the defence. Andrea had incredible vision of the game and exceptional feet, he found you with 40 meter throws, with the ease of a 2 meter pass.”

How much did your career change when you became a director?

«He was still very strong, he had the dribbling skills of an attacking midfielder, but he lacked the ability to sprint from 10-15 metres. His ideal role was in front of the defense. For me he is the strongest I have played with. I met Baggio at 35, with back and knee problems: between the 35-year-old Roby and the 21-year-old Andrea, I’ll take the latter, but we’re talking about two phenomena, eh.”

How was the relationship between Pirlo and Mazzone?

«They had the same idea of ​​football: Pirlo, Baggio and Carletto talked a lot, they were the trio of thinking heads. And we had the guarantee of having a great coach and two who could make you win the match at any moment. Mazzone would get angry if he saw that you weren’t giving everything on the pitch, otherwise he would even accept defeat.”

Fun memories?

«The two Filipinos (the twins Emanuele and Antonio, the latter now coach of Genoa Women, ed.) who in training wanted to steal the ball from Pirlo and he who hid it from him: the more they chased him and pressed him, the more he didn’t let him take it never. Between ball touch and football intelligence, I’ve seen Zidane or Ronaldo do things like this.”

And what kind of character was Pirlo?

«In the first season, at 16 years old, I will have heard him speak 4-5 times. He was an old-fashioned young man, one of those who remained silent when the elderly spoke. When he returned at 21 he was more mature, but he accepted advice, he never allowed himself to respond. I also happened to scold him in practice matches, to encourage him, I always wanted to win and for me Pirlo or Filippini was the same, those matches were battles.”

How do you see it as a coach?

«He knows football, he has won everything, he can do well. Great players don’t always become top coaches, but as Ancelotti said, a poor coach with strong players is better than vice versa. In short, the players win, but I follow Samp, in the last few matches they have picked up well after a tough period. B is long, last year Brescia were first after 6 games, but I asked everyone to stay calm and we saw how it went. You need patience, consistency, and if you stick to the playoffs then you’ll play it. The same goes for Brescia, Maran is good, but if Cellino wants to aim high, reinforcements will be needed in January.”

Why is Hubner so loved?

«Last summer I was walking in Gallipoli by the sea, I found myself surrounded by people who told me that I was their idol or that they wanted to talk to me. I see that I have had a good effect on many people, even in places where I haven’t played and this gives me happiness.”

I like the idea of ​​the bomber who didn’t hold back, remained normal, true.

«Yes, but some things have been fictionalized. Yes, I liked to smoke between the first and second half, but I could drink grappa during the week, not before the matches, let’s not joke.”

A bomber jacket that you like?

«In B Coda he has experience, he knows the category. I was in love with Belotti until 2-3 years ago, he had some injuries, he’s dropped a bit, but I hope the one from Torino, who fought with everyone and was in charge alone, comes back soon.”