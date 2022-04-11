The Emilians are wrong too much, in the second half decides a good goal from Moreo: Corini’s team is two points from second place

A precise and sharp blow from Moreo launches Brescia in fourth place, 1-0 at Parma and second victory in three games for Corini, who took over from Inzaghi. At the ‘Rigamonti’ decides a goal from the former Empoli, ninth ring in the league, good at beating Turk with a 3-point right from inside the small area, like a real bomber. Sixth useful result in a row for Brescia and third clean sheet, while Parma find their second defeat of 2022. They have not returned home without points from 9 games.

Occasions – The first chance is the manifesto of a match full of thrills on both sides. At 19 ‘Turk saves Parma on the goal line, deflecting a well done header by Leris. An appetizer of the many chances of the recovery, on both sides. The first three are all from Parma, and all with Brunetta: in the 47th minute he lets himself be hypnotized by Joronen from two steps, then kicks again at the Brescia goalkeeper from a distance (53 ‘). The last leap is the most sensational: at 55 ‘, after a run of at least 40 meters ball and chain, the Argentine ends badly to the side with the left from a tight angle. Hands in the hair and wasted chance. After a dangerous right-foot from Leris in the 59th minute, another golden opportunity for Parma, this time with the baby talent Bernabé – 4 goals in the last two games – but his left is too central. See also Ryder Cup 2023, Henrik Stenson captain of Europe

Three-point shot – Brescia’s goal is an eulogy to team play: Sabelli invents as a finisher by finding the right passage from the edge of the area (beautiful play by the former Bari, not the only one), Bisoli serves the assist and Moreo throws it in with force, taking advantage of a detour by Del Prato (64 ‘). The 28-year-old former Palermo striker hadn’t scored so much since the 2016/17 season, 10 goals in Lega Pro and Venezia promoted to Serie B with coach Inzaghi. Iachini raises his head and inserts Correia in place of Rispoli to give the offensive maneuver a little more speed, but nothing to do. In the final, Ghersini whistled a penalty to the hosts for a foul by Turk on Tramoni, but everything was stopped: Karacic offside at the beginning of the action (88 ‘).

Brescia thanks Moreo and leaps to 61 points, -2 from Cremonese and Monza and -4 from leading Lecce. Benevento chases at 60 with one less race (Cosenza). Parma on the other hand, after 2 victories in a row, says goodbye to playoff hopes. The eighth Frosinone is 9 points away. See also Luis Díaz: this was what the English press said about his performance in the Champions League

