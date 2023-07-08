He became impotent and incontinent at the age of 50, all due to a cure for back pain. A nightmare lived by a man residing in Bresciano, who had to live with the tragic consequences of a therapy started in 2017 at the Mellino Mellini hospital in Chiari (Brescia), a structure of Asst Franciacorta. Six years after the start of the affair, the man received compensation of 600 thousand euros from the hospital.

Due to back pain, the fifty-year-old went to the Chiari hospital in 2017. The doctors subjected him to pain therapy which included injections, among other things. Unfortunately, something went wrong: the medicines and treatments performed caused irreversible damage to the sensitivity of the penis and total incontinence, which has forced the man to use catheters ever since. As reported by the local newspapers, the matter ended up in Court in Brescia, with the judge inviting the parties to an amicable settlement of the dispute. In recent days the news of the agreement on the basis of the figure of 600 thousand euros has been announced.