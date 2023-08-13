Food products advertised in a “misleading” way: the shocking cases of Bergamo and Brescia

Two cases of misleading advertising, which appeared online and on TV, of food products. They were identified by the carabinieri of the anti-adulteration and health care unit of Brescia who imposed fines respectively for 23 thousand and 12 thousand euros towards the directors of two companies operating in the provinces of Brescia and Bergamo, due to confirmed violations of the regulation on fair information practices.

Brescia, “misleading advertising” on food products: the case of the honey and turmeric preparation

The first case concerned a ‘food preparation’ composed of honey and turmeric. Made in a laboratory not notified to the health authority and without having foreseen the necessary manufacturing procedures in the province of Brescia, the product, which was improperly attributed anti-inflammatory effects, did not report on the label the warnings imposed to protect against pregnancy and breastfeeding , as well as in relation to prolonged use. The soldiers of the special department of the Arma have seized five hundred packs, for a sale value of around 25 thousand euros and the Health Authority has ordered their destruction. Meanwhile, the production of the preparation has been interrupted and will only be able to resume after the company has regularized it.

Brescia, “misleading advertising”: the case of “food for special medical purposes”

The second episode concerned instead foods for so-called ‘special medical purposes’; these are products intended for people suffering from health conditions which cause difficulties in eating naturally, the use of which can only take place under medical supervision and the production of which must be officially communicated to the Ministry of Health. The Nas carabinieri established how, through its website, the company improperly attributed some of its products to the diet of people with swallowing problems, suggesting their possible use in the treatment of dysphagia. The company immediately started a process of updating the site, thus avoiding its blackout.

