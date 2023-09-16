Family tragedy in Sirmione, in the Brescia area, where a 72-year-old was kicked and punched by her 45-year-old son Ruben Andreoli after an argument at home. The woman who was taken to hospital later died. In addition to the mother and son, the man’s partner also lives in the apartment, a woman of Ukrainian origin who witnessed the brutal attack.

The elderly woman, Nerina Fontana, died in hospital in Brescia, where she had been transported in desperate conditions. Her son was arrested by the police on suspicion of murder. The basis of the argument appears to be a trip to Ukraine that the man was organizing with his partner. The neighbors called for help, alarmed by the screams coming from the apartment.