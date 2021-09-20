Brescia recaptures Frosinone at the last minute, narrowly avoids the first defeat of the season and takes home a point that seemed to have been lost. The race of the Stirpe ends 2-2, but it is undeniable that, had it not been for an injury in the 91st minute of Ravaglia, the Ciociari would have won three deserved points. But football is like this, and if in the last round the Rondinelle had naively recovered from Crotone, today they returned the favor. The first domestic success for Frosinone di Grosso, which until now has always won outside, however, drew three out of three matches at the Stirpe. Brescia rises to 11 and is momentarily second, the Ciociari go to 9 together with three other teams. Tomorrow, again for the fifth round, seven games will be played.

the match

–

The game is lively and is released almost immediately: at 11 ‘Leris goes to the right, points to Cotali and puts a strong and tense cross in the center, on which Bertagnoli pounces and beats Ravaglia. Frosinone is not there and reacts immediately, often arriving from parts of the Brescia area, and at 33 ‘legitimizes the excellent moment: punishment from the left of Ciano, the defense postpones on the feet of Zampano, who sends a full neck from outside the area the ball behind Joronen. Beautiful goal, canceled by the Var for offside by Gatti, offside on the trajectory. Not bad, because five minutes later Zampano makes up again: very fast restart of the Ciociari, Garritano goes to the right from Canotto, low cross in the center just for Zampano, who beats Joronen by inserting himself perfectly. And that’s not all, because after another five minutes Grosso’s team doubles: Joronen rejects a conclusion from outside Ricci and another (with the face) of Canotto, but can do nothing about the second attempt of the former Chievo. On this occasion, the Brescia goalkeeper also needs the intervention of the doctors for the blow to the back of the head. Palacio has a golden opportunity in the 53rd minute to equalize, but shoots it at Ravaglia from close range. At 75 ‘it is Bajic, with his left to cross from a good position, to send to the side. At 91 ‘comes the equal: cross from Pajac, Ravaglia comes out badly, Moreo anticipates him with his head and slips 2-2. The last chance happens on Tramoni’s feet, but in the area he loses time for the conclusion and gets blocked by the defense.