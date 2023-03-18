Genoa – Knee problems for Puscas during the warm-up: Salcedo is playing in his place. The Rossoblu coach still relies on the 3-5-2 formation used in the last few outings. In goal Martinez, in front of him the confirmed trio made up of Dragusin, Vogliacco and Bani. In midfield, space for the former Jagiello from the first minute with Sabelli and Haps on the wings. Forward Gudmundsson with Salcedo.

Confirms the 4-3–1-2 Daniele Gastaldello, who confirms Rodriguez and Aye forward. Van de Loi space in midfield

The official formations

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Andrenacci; Jallow, Adorni, Papetti, Huard; Bisoli, Van de Looi, Ndoj; Galazzi, Rodriguez, Aye

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez; Dragusin, Vogliacco, Bani; Sabelli, Jagiello, Badelj, Strootman, Haps; Salcedo, Gudmundsson