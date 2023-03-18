Brescia – Follow the live interactive match at this link. Genoa ahead with Salcedo on the 1st stoppage time of the first half of the game.

No surprises in the eleven that mister Gilardino sends onto the field from the first minute against Brescia. The Rossoblu coach still relies on the 3-5-2 formation used in the last few outings. In goal Martinez, in front of him the confirmed trio made up of Dragusin, Vogliacco and Bani. In midfield, space for the former Jagiello from the first minute with Sabelli and Haps on the wings. Forward Puacas and Gudmundsson.

Confirms the 4-3–1-2 Daniele Gastaldello, who confirms Rodriguez and Aye forward. Van de Loi space in midfield

The official formations:

BRESCIA (3-4-1-2) Brescia (4-3-1-2): Andrenacci; Jallow, Adorni, Papetti, Huard; Bisoli, Van de Looi, Ndoj; Galazzi, Rodriguez, Aye

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez; Dragusin, Vogliacco, Bani; Sabelli, Jagiello, Badelj, Strootman, Haps; Puscas, Gudmundsson