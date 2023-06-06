The Ferrari patron has announced a new three-year agreement with the guard. The team will not make the European cups
After almost a month of silence since the last league match, Brescia has unveiled the first moves ahead of the 2023/24 season. The patron and managing director Mauro Ferrari has announced that Brescia will start again with coach Alessandro Magro, confirmed with a 2-year contract plus another with departures in June 2024, and Amedeo Della Valle, which he has renewed for the next three seasons. Matteo Cotelli is promoted alongside Magro as deputy, while the rest of the technical staff will not be confirmed. Marco De Benedetto also remains, who will follow the scouting of the Lombard team until the end of August: a new managerial figure will be inserted within the company and it will not be Salvatore Trainotti who various rumors had associated with Brescia.
No to cups
Ferrari criticized the Eurocup format and also announced that Brescia will not take part in the European cups and will focus only on the next championship, while confirming the budget for last season, the one that saw Brescia triumph in the Italian Cup. Waiting to know the calendar and location of the Supercoppa Final Four in which the boys from Magro will participate together with Olimpia Milano, Virtus Bologna and Tortona and which will be played on 23 and 24 September, in the hope that it will be in Italy and not in the UAE as somewhere speculated.
