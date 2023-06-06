After almost a month of silence since the last league match, Brescia has unveiled the first moves ahead of the 2023/24 season. The patron and managing director Mauro Ferrari has announced that Brescia will start again with coach Alessandro Magro, confirmed with a 2-year contract plus another with departures in June 2024, and Amedeo Della Valle, which he has renewed for the next three seasons. Matteo Cotelli is promoted alongside Magro as deputy, while the rest of the technical staff will not be confirmed. Marco De Benedetto also remains, who will follow the scouting of the Lombard team until the end of August: a new managerial figure will be inserted within the company and it will not be Salvatore Trainotti who various rumors had associated with Brescia.